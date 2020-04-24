Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Dale Hayes. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

GREEN RIDGE - Kevin Dale Hayes, 49, of Green Ridge, MO, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Green Ridge.

He was born on March 24, 1971, in Sedalia, MO, the son of Eldon Ray Hayes, who preceded him in death and Sharon Kay (Baslee) Hayes, who resides in Sedalia.

On September 23, 1995, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Carrie Lynn Hayes, who resides of the home.

Kevin was a member of Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church where he was baptized and served the Church faithfully including the Church council. He worked for the Green Ridge R-VIII School District. Before working for the school district, he worked for the Center for Human Services in Sedalia.

Kevin enjoyed coaching softball, mushroom hunting, and other outdoor activities. He especially loved spending time with his girls, family, and many close friends. Above all, Kevin was a devoted husband, dad, and son. He was a simple and humble man, who loved his country music. Kevin will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Matilyn Hayes and Miley Hayes both of the home; a sister, Robin Paul (Darin) of Boonville, MO; his mother-in-law, Connie Harms (David Eckhoff) of Cole Camp; grandmother, Louise Harms, of Sedalia; along with nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kent Harms; and maternal grandparents, Gordon and Mabel Baslee.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Anne Kyle officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

Burial will be at Green Ridge Cemetery, Green Ridge, MO.

Pallbearers will be Roy Martin, Lendell Hilt, Darin Paul, Keith Harms, Adam Newell (nephew), and Jim Meyer.

Honorary bearers will be nieces and nephews, Sharae Perry, Jesse Harms, Faith Harms, Judah Harms, along with the Green Ridge Lady Tigers Softball Team.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for his girls' college fund, The Green Ridge Recreation Organization, or Christ & Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

