Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Lee Gerke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BELTON - Kevin Lee Gerke, 47, of Belton, Missouri, passed away April 9, 2020, at his home.

Kevin's Celebration of Life is being planned for July and the family will update everyone as soon as a date and place can be posted.

Kevin was born October 24, 1972, in Sedalia, Missouri. He is a 1991 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Sedalia, Missouri. Kevin continued his education at Central Methodist College and University of Central Missouri. In 2017, he graduated with his doctorate from Baker University. He married his high school sweetheart, Carmen Ann Dixon on June 22, 1996, and they have three handsome sons; Zachary (1999), Brett and Braden (2003).

He started his career as a Social Studies teacher and coach at Lebanon, Missouri. He spent most of his time in the Belton School District as a teacher, head basketball coach, and assistant principal. Kevin is known for coaching perhaps the best team in BHS basketball history, holding a school record of 22 wins in a season. Additionally, he led his teams to two conference championships and one district championship.

In his current role, he was an Athletic Director/Assistant Principal at Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas. Beyond his success on the court, Kevin's impact goes much further as he touched many lives throughout his career in education. He had a big heart for those with special needs. Out of the many successful seasons, his most enjoyable seasons were spent coaching his three boys, Zach, Brett, and Braden in any sport they pursued.

Kevin took great care of his health, was an avid runner and completed many half marathons. Above all else, he was a family man who was deeply caring and compassionate for all of those closest to him, providing for, and supporting them whenever they needed him.

He is preceded in death by grandparents; William and Florence Gerke, Clarence and Dorothy Bremer; uncles, Joseph and James Gerke.

Survivors include; wife, Carmen Gerke; sons, Zach, Brett and Braden; parents, Donald Lee and Debra Jo (Bremer) Gerke; sister, Angela (Gerke) Faler; in-laws, Richard and Mary Dixon; brothers-in-law, Tony and his wife Penny, Brad and his wife Meghan; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close