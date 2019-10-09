Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Taylor Wing. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Kevin Taylor Wing, 66 of Overland Park, KS, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 9, 1953, in La Monte, MO, a son of Everett and Bernice Wing. On May 27, 1983, in La Monte, he married Kathy J. Morris, who survives of the home.

Kevin worked as a field engineer for Kodak/Danka for 35 years and retired in 2017. He was devoted to his family and friends, willing to lend a helping hand for anything that needed to be done. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Stanley, where he served as a children's Sunday School teacher for several years. He loved to travel and work with flowers in the yard. He always supported any activity his family was involved in, from baseball and softball to marching and community bands. He was extremely proud of the accomplishments of Kelly, Keri, and Leigha, and loved spending time with them.

He had a real passion for pinball, and was known as the area's premier electro-mechanical pinball technician. He assisted with local tournaments and traveled with Kathy and Keri to tournaments all over the U.S. Beyond his reserved and quiet exterior was a quick wit; he was always the fun guy. His often-shared motto was, "Life is short, eat dessert first." He will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include his wife Kathy; children, Kelly Wing (Leigha) and Keri Wing all of Overland Park; sister, Sharon Allen (Fred) of Houston, TX, Karen Pace of Pearland, TX; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents and one son, Christian.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with the Rev. Corbett Martin officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Tim Biscan, Mark Jones, Brad Maples, Trey Morris, Brian Pace, and Terry Van Natta.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Brent Allen and Gary Patrick.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City or the Kansas City Pinball Association. OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Kevin Taylor Wing, 66 of Overland Park, KS, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center.He was born June 9, 1953, in La Monte, MO, a son of Everett and Bernice Wing. On May 27, 1983, in La Monte, he married Kathy J. Morris, who survives of the home.Kevin worked as a field engineer for Kodak/Danka for 35 years and retired in 2017. He was devoted to his family and friends, willing to lend a helping hand for anything that needed to be done. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Stanley, where he served as a children's Sunday School teacher for several years. He loved to travel and work with flowers in the yard. He always supported any activity his family was involved in, from baseball and softball to marching and community bands. He was extremely proud of the accomplishments of Kelly, Keri, and Leigha, and loved spending time with them.He had a real passion for pinball, and was known as the area's premier electro-mechanical pinball technician. He assisted with local tournaments and traveled with Kathy and Keri to tournaments all over the U.S. Beyond his reserved and quiet exterior was a quick wit; he was always the fun guy. His often-shared motto was, "Life is short, eat dessert first." He will be dearly missed by all.Survivors include his wife Kathy; children, Kelly Wing (Leigha) and Keri Wing all of Overland Park; sister, Sharon Allen (Fred) of Houston, TX, Karen Pace of Pearland, TX; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by both of his parents and one son, Christian.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with the Rev. Corbett Martin officiating.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Pallbearers will be Tim Biscan, Mark Jones, Brad Maples, Trey Morris, Brian Pace, and Terry Van Natta.Honorary Pallbearers will be Brent Allen and Gary Patrick.Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City or the Kansas City Pinball Association. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close