SEDALIA - Kimberly K. Robinson, 59, of Sedalia, passed away, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home.

She was born March 15, 1961, in Sedalia, MO, a daughter of Clifford and Janice (Riecke) Kast.

Kimberly was a graduate of Green Ridge High School class of 1979. She worked as a manager at Deb's clothing store and she was a member of the Ladies Hog Chapter in Illinois.

Survivors include her parents Clifford and Janice Kast, two daughters, Keila Mitcham (Zeb), Kellie Goff (Cody); four granddaughters, Kimberly, Kloee, Karmen and Kendyll; one grandson, Karter; one brother, Kelvin Kast; one sister, Kendra Baslee (Mitch); a nephew, Kyle Baslee; three nieces, Kelsie Baslee, Kara Baslee and Kena Jeffery (Alex); two great-nephews, Kasten and Kale Jeffery.

No services are scheduled for Kimberly at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

