Kimberly K. Robinson
SEDALIA - Kimberly K. Robinson, 59, of Sedalia, passed away, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home.
She was born March 15, 1961, in Sedalia, MO, a daughter of Clifford and Janice (Riecke) Kast.
Kimberly was a graduate of Green Ridge High School class of 1979. She worked as a manager at Deb's clothing store and she was a member of the Ladies Hog Chapter in Illinois.
Survivors include her parents Clifford and Janice Kast, two daughters, Keila Mitcham (Zeb), Kellie Goff (Cody); four granddaughters, Kimberly, Kloee, Karmen and Kendyll; one grandson, Karter; one brother, Kelvin Kast; one sister, Kendra Baslee (Mitch); a nephew, Kyle Baslee; three nieces, Kelsie Baslee, Kara Baslee and Kena Jeffery (Alex); two great-nephews, Kasten and Kale Jeffery.
No services are scheduled for Kimberly at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
