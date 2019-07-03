Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly R. Alcorn. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

Kimberly R. Alcorn, 54, of Greenwood, MO, formerly of Sedalia, MO, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was born March 10, 1965, in St. Joseph, MO, a daughter of Billy L. and Janet E. (Woods) Anderson.

Kimberly lived in Greenwood the last 18 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling. She loved her dog, Scooby, who was a constant companion to her. Kimberly loved elephants and celebrating the Fourth of July.

Surviving are two daughters, Sara Nicole Frye, of Lee's Summit, MO, and Christa Michelle Alcorn, of Warrensburg, MO; ten grandchildren, McKenzie Guerrero, Teylor Guerrero, Armando Guerrero, Alyssa Moore, Samarah Frye, Seantavious Frye, Sirelious Frye, Zayde Jones, Ava Jones and Javin Gresham; a brother, Brett Anderson (Kimberly) and a sister, Debra States, of Georgetown, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Heckart Funeral Home, with Rev. Randy May officiating.

Casket bearers will be McKenzie Guerrero, Teylor Guerrero, Armando Guerrero, Alyssa Moore, Wayne Johnson and Danny Alcorn.

Honorary bearers will be Brett Anderson, Eric Broadway, Mark McAfee, Bubby Broadway, Samarah Frye, Seantavious Frye, Sirealious Frye, Zayde Jones, Ava Jones, and Javin Gresham.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Marshall, MO.

