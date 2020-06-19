KNOB NOSTER - Kristain Janette Ford, 37, of Knob Noster, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Herman Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

