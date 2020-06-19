Kristain Janette Ford
KNOB NOSTER - Kristain Janette Ford, 37, of Knob Noster, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Herman Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
01:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
JUN
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
