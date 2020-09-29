1/1
L. Jean Ford
SEDALIA - L. Jean Ford, 90, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Rest Haven Convalescent and Retirement Home.
Born December 9, 1929, in Beaman, she was one of 10 children of William C. Thierfelder Sr. and Lydia H. (Leutung) Thierfelder. On November 6, 1947, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Harl E. "Doc" Ford, who preceded her in death on July 23, 2004.
Jean was a 1947 graduate of Smithton High School. She was a Christian and read her Bible every day.
She was a homemaker. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, crocheting and knitting, and flower gardening. She enjoyed volunteering at the Sedalia Senior Center and playing Bingo. In her younger years, she was an assistant Cub Scout leader and volunteered for the March of Dimes, Easter Seals and Cancer Society.
She is survived by a son Gary Ford (Christy); two grandsons, Gregory Ford and Guy Ford (Susie), all of Columbia; two great-grandsons, Gage Ford and Chase Ford; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Boy Scouts of America or Missouri Valley College in care of Heckart Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
