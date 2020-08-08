GILLIAM - LaDonna J. Moad, 71, of Gilliam, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her home.

Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Born January 26, 1949, in Sedalia, she was the daughter of the late Loyd and Opal Mullineaux Swearingen.

She is survived by two sons, David Bishop of Sedalia, and Steven Williams of Columbia; two daughters, Lucy Reddick and Carol Reynolds, both of Columbia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Ford of North Carolina; and a sister, Dianna Davis of Gilliam.

She was preceded in death by a brother.

Ms. Moad was raised and educated in Sedalia Public Schools. She attended State Fair Community College in Sedalia and was a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia Radiology program. She had worked as an X-Ray technician and specialized in administering MRIs and CT scans at the University of Missouri-Columbia Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, and Fitzgibbon Hospital. She moved to Gilliam in 2013 from Columbia.

Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store