GILLIAM - LaDonna J. Moad, 71, of Gilliam, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Heath Creek Baptist church near Nelson, with Terry Jordan officiating. Refreshments will be served following the service.

Born January 26, 1949, in Sedalia, she was the daughter of the late Loyd and Opal Mullineaux Swearingen.

She is survived by two sons, David Bishop of Sedalia, and Steven Williams of Columbia; two daughters, Lucy Reddick and Carol Reynolds, both of Columbia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Ford of North Carolina; and a sister, Dianna Davis of Gilliam.

She was preceded in death by a brother.

Ms. Moad was raised and educated in Sedalia Public Schools. She attended State Fair Community College in Sedalia and was a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia Radiology program. She had worked as an X-Ray technician and specialized in administering MRIs and CT scans at the University of Missouri-Columbia Hospital and Boone Hospital Center. She also helped to establish the RI program at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.

She moved to Gilliam in 2013 from Columbia.

She loved her children, her family, and her fur babies. She loved The Beatles, all the different NCIS shows, as well as other various "killing shows" and of course, The Voice.

LaDonna led an accomplished life, and is missed by everyone!

Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.

