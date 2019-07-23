SedaliaDemocrat.com

Lana Jai (Hutchison) Andersen


Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home
207 N Monroe St
Versailles, MO
65084
(573)-378-4655
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
New Life Assembly of God Church
22139 Highway 52
Barnett, MO
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
New Life Assembly of God Church
22139 Highway 52
Barnett, MO

VERSAILLES - Lana Jai (Hutchison) Andersen, 52, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home in Versailles.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the New Life Assembly of God Church, 22139 Highway 52, Barnett, Missouri 65011. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Versailles Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 24, 2019
