VERSAILLES - Lana Jai (Hutchison) Andersen, 52, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home in Versailles.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the New Life Assembly of God Church, 22139 Highway 52, Barnett, Missouri 65011. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Versailles Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.
