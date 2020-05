Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBIA - Larry A. "Butch" Zurmiller, age 69, of Stover, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Boone Hospital in Columbia. In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store