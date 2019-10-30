SedaliaDemocrat.com

Larry Blake Burrus

Obituary
MILWAUKEE - Larry Blake Burrus passed away peacefully, sur­rounded by his family, Sunday Oct. 27, 2019, at the age of 66.
Beloved husband and best friend of Ar­gentina. Proud dad of Regan (Keith) Mengel. Loving Papa of Tessa Ann, Able Michael and Davis Asher. Loving Brother of Greg (Don­na) Rovinski. Uncle of Molly and Logan.
He will be missed by oth­er relatives and friends. Larry was an amazing musician and the world will be a little duller without him.
Memorial gathering at the Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Krause Funeral Home 7001 W. Brown Deer Rd. Milwaukee, WI 53223.
"Rock on dude"
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 31, 2019
