MILWAUKEE - Larry Blake Burrus passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Sunday Oct. 27, 2019, at the age of 66.
Beloved husband and best friend of Argentina. Proud dad of Regan (Keith) Mengel. Loving Papa of Tessa Ann, Able Michael and Davis Asher. Loving Brother of Greg (Donna) Rovinski. Uncle of Molly and Logan.
He will be missed by other relatives and friends. Larry was an amazing musician and the world will be a little duller without him.
Memorial gathering at the Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Krause Funeral Home 7001 W. Brown Deer Rd. Milwaukee, WI 53223.
"Rock on dude"
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 31, 2019