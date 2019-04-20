Obituary Print Larry D. Keuper | Visit Guest Book

LINCOLN - Larry D. Keuper, age 68, of Lincoln, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home.

He was born on July 7, 1950, in Windsor, Missouri the son of Marvin E. and Dolores (Keseman) Keuper.

Larry grew up on the family farm near Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968.

On April 19, 1975, he was united in marriage to Vicky Hill at the Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln. They made their home in Lincoln where Larry continued to farm. He also worked several years for the local gas company and co-owned Country Boys Auto Sales.

Larry enjoyed tractor pulling. He was a member of the Brushpullers of Missouri and Mid-American Tractor Pullers Association where he was runner-up of both the last two years. He also enjoyed restoring John Deere tractors.

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Marvin E. Keuper.

He is survived by his wife Vicky, of the home, his mother, Dolores Keuper, of Lincoln, three children; Angie Brandes, and her husband Scott, of Cole Camp, Missouri, Amy Manning, and her husband Nathan, of Lincoln and Alan Keuper, and his wife Sara, of Lincoln, one brother Rick Keuper, and his wife Annette, of Lincoln and a sister JoAnn Rothrock, and her husband Don, of Lincoln, eight grandchildren; Brandon Cooper, Brock Cooper, McKinlee Brandes, Luke Manning, Kristen Manning, Allie Keuper, Audrey Keuper and Presley Keuper. He is also survived by numerous other relatives and many friends.

Memorial visitation will be held Thursday evening, March 21, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Davis-Miller Funeral Home in Lincoln, Missouri.

(660) 547-3327

