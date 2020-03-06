Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Gean "Kricket" Loun. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Gean "Kricket" Loun, 78, of Independence, MO took his final journey home to Heaven on Sunday, Feb. 23rd, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, KS on Oct. 30th, 1941. Larry, or Kricket as his classmates knew him, graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1961. After working 30 years for Teamster's Local 41, he retired from Waggoner Industries in 1994.

Larry had a love for sports of any kind, whether he was playing or watching! His competitive spirit would take over even in a game of cards, shuffleboard or pool. Football and basketball were high on his list in earlier years, but continued to compete in bowling, golf or even BBQ cook-offs.

Larry's love for life and determination to help make a difference lead him to many years of activity in the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3717,

Larry leaves his loving wife of 40 years, Claudia (White) Loun;,mother-in-law Sandra Bellew; Buddy, his 4-legged companion, all of the home, two sons; Kevin and Mark Loun of Bonham, TX, one daughter, Kimberly Newton of Madison, WI, one sister, Betty Wright (Larry) of Gooding, ID, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many, many friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 7th, 2020, with a Masonic Service at 1 pm at the Jackson County Shrine Club, 120 1/2 S Pleasant, Independence, MO.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners' Hospitals, c/o Ararat Shrine, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

Larry Gean "Kricket" Loun, 78, of Independence, MO took his final journey home to Heaven on Sunday, Feb. 23rd, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, KS on Oct. 30th, 1941. Larry, or Kricket as his classmates knew him, graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1961. After working 30 years for Teamster's Local 41, he retired from Waggoner Industries in 1994.Larry had a love for sports of any kind, whether he was playing or watching! His competitive spirit would take over even in a game of cards, shuffleboard or pool. Football and basketball were high on his list in earlier years, but continued to compete in bowling, golf or even BBQ cook-offs.Larry's love for life and determination to help make a difference lead him to many years of activity in the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3717, Elks Lodge , Sons of the Legionnaires-American Legion, Independence Masonic Lodge #76 and the Ararat Shrine. He was director of the Fun Corp and Past President of Jackson County Shrine Club. But that wasn't enough. He belonged to Warsaw and Sedalia Shrine Clubs. Larry also loved being a member of Motor Escort, Oriental Band and last, but not least, the Greeters Unit. Larry was also a member of the Order of Quetzalcoatl, Kukulcan #16-A. When Larry made a friend, he developed strong ties that lasted a lifetime!Larry leaves his loving wife of 40 years, Claudia (White) Loun;,mother-in-law Sandra Bellew; Buddy, his 4-legged companion, all of the home, two sons; Kevin and Mark Loun of Bonham, TX, one daughter, Kimberly Newton of Madison, WI, one sister, Betty Wright (Larry) of Gooding, ID, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many, many friends.There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 7th, 2020, with a Masonic Service at 1 pm at the Jackson County Shrine Club, 120 1/2 S Pleasant, Independence, MO.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners' Hospitals, c/o Ararat Shrine, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements by Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900). Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close