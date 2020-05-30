SEDALIA - Larry Gene Furnell, 80, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on March 4, 1940, in Pettis County, MO, the son of William Perry and Ethel Mildred (Manees) Furnell who preceded him in death.

On September 12, 1959, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Mary Frances Hodges, who preceded him in death.

Larry was a hard worker and had many jobs in his lifetime. He worked at Central News Agency Deliveries, Tullis Halls Dairy, where he picked up milk from dairy farmers. He worked at Benson Lumber Company, Alcan Cable, and Allis Chalmers Farm as a machinery mechanic. Larry was a part of the pit crew for Martin Gibson racing, and also liked pulling tractors. He belonged to the West Central Missouri Vintage Car Club, where he showed his drag racing 1965 forest green Chevy Malibu, that he purchased as second owner, in 1967 with a trade-in of only $1,200.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Jerry Lynn Howe; a sister, Juanita Waggoner; four grandchildren, Matthew (Becky) Popisil, Jana (James) Jackson, Brian (Katie) Detherage, and Allen (Rachel Crowder-Detherage); and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jane (Britt) Faagborg.

Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Bishop Evan Stout officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia.

Pallbearers will be Brian Detherage, Allen Detherage, Matthew Popisil, James Jackson, Don Carr Jr., and Colten Shapley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Waggoner, Lanty McGaugh, Don Carr Sr., and Ron Shuler.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store