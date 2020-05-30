Larry Gene Furnell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Larry Gene Furnell, 80, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on March 4, 1940, in Pettis County, MO, the son of William Perry and Ethel Mildred (Manees) Furnell who preceded him in death.
On September 12, 1959, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Mary Frances Hodges, who preceded him in death.
Larry was a hard worker and had many jobs in his lifetime. He worked at Central News Agency Deliveries, Tullis Halls Dairy, where he picked up milk from dairy farmers. He worked at Benson Lumber Company, Alcan Cable, and Allis Chalmers Farm as a machinery mechanic. Larry was a part of the pit crew for Martin Gibson racing, and also liked pulling tractors. He belonged to the West Central Missouri Vintage Car Club, where he showed his drag racing 1965 forest green Chevy Malibu, that he purchased as second owner, in 1967 with a trade-in of only $1,200.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Jerry Lynn Howe; a sister, Juanita Waggoner; four grandchildren, Matthew (Becky) Popisil, Jana (James) Jackson, Brian (Katie) Detherage, and Allen (Rachel Crowder-Detherage); and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jane (Britt) Faagborg.
Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Bishop Evan Stout officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the chapel.
Burial will be at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia.
Pallbearers will be Brian Detherage, Allen Detherage, Matthew Popisil, James Jackson, Don Carr Jr., and Colten Shapley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Waggoner, Lanty McGaugh, Don Carr Sr., and Ron Shuler.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved