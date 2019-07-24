Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Gene Gorrell. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Funeral service 11:00 AM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Larry Gene Gorrell, 78, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

He was born October 25, 1940, in Sedalia, Mo, a son of George Hinton and Marthella Maxine (DeJarnett) Gorrell. On September 12, 1959, he married Myrna Lou Case.

Larry attended Van Natta Elementary School until seventh grade, then Green Ridge School, graduating in 1958. He was self-employed laying tile. He also worked at Home Builders as a foreman setting pre-fab homes. He was a project manager for Temple Callison, ACI, Septagon, and JE Dunn Construction. He oversaw projects on Broderic & Bascom, Hayes Wheels, Bothwell Hospital, Whiteman Air Force Base, and the Matthewson Exhibition Center. He completed projects on churches, stores, and various other projects.

Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also had many other hobbies including building furniture, taxidermy, leather work, laying rock and brick, and clocks. He designed and completed Kinderville at Skyline Elementary.

He belonged to Sedalia Rod & Gun Club, Sedalia Bass Fishing Club, Sedalia Khoury League Board, Sedalia Building Committee, and Sedalia Men's Bowling Association. Larry liked attending ballgames of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed videotaping games. He and his wife were FFA Chapter Sweethearts and yearbook King and Queen.

Survivors include his wife Myrna, of 59 years, two daughters Delona Deane Potter (Jeff) and Darcia Diane Koetting (Jeff); grandchildren Quinten Koetting (Krista), Eric Potter (Erin), Carleigh Williams (Robert), Lindsey Potter, Coulten Koetting and Courtney Koetting; great-grandchildren Parker Williams, Oliver Potter, Jocie Williams and Penny Potter. Sister-in-laws Janet Shelledy and Jami Schroeder; brother-in-law James Earl Case Jr. (Kelly); Aunt Betty and Uncle Bill Pettit, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Larry was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie (Gorrell) Utt, and brother George H. Gorrell Jr.; nephew Jeffrey Utt; and sister-in-law, Anna Catherine Manual.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Quinten Koetting, Eric Potter, Coulten Koetting, Chris Gorrell, Perry Gorrell, and Troy Gorrell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Virgil and Judy Kurtz, Jim and Linda Reid, Ellis and Marian Tilman, Ron and Donna Bleekert, Vera Bowline, Jeff Koetting, and Jeff Potter.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Broadway Presbyterian Church Preschool, Yes Yes for Sedalia for the Heckart Community Center, Green Ridge Scholarship Fund or Williams Syndrome Association and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. SEDALIA - Larry Gene Gorrell, 78, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.He was born October 25, 1940, in Sedalia, Mo, a son of George Hinton and Marthella Maxine (DeJarnett) Gorrell. On September 12, 1959, he married Myrna Lou Case.Larry attended Van Natta Elementary School until seventh grade, then Green Ridge School, graduating in 1958. He was self-employed laying tile. He also worked at Home Builders as a foreman setting pre-fab homes. He was a project manager for Temple Callison, ACI, Septagon, and JE Dunn Construction. He oversaw projects on Broderic & Bascom, Hayes Wheels, Bothwell Hospital, Whiteman Air Force Base, and the Matthewson Exhibition Center. He completed projects on churches, stores, and various other projects.Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also had many other hobbies including building furniture, taxidermy, leather work, laying rock and brick, and clocks. He designed and completed Kinderville at Skyline Elementary.He belonged to Sedalia Rod & Gun Club, Sedalia Bass Fishing Club, Sedalia Khoury League Board, Sedalia Building Committee, and Sedalia Men's Bowling Association. Larry liked attending ballgames of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed videotaping games. He and his wife were FFA Chapter Sweethearts and yearbook King and Queen.Survivors include his wife Myrna, of 59 years, two daughters Delona Deane Potter (Jeff) and Darcia Diane Koetting (Jeff); grandchildren Quinten Koetting (Krista), Eric Potter (Erin), Carleigh Williams (Robert), Lindsey Potter, Coulten Koetting and Courtney Koetting; great-grandchildren Parker Williams, Oliver Potter, Jocie Williams and Penny Potter. Sister-in-laws Janet Shelledy and Jami Schroeder; brother-in-law James Earl Case Jr. (Kelly); Aunt Betty and Uncle Bill Pettit, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Larry was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie (Gorrell) Utt, and brother George H. Gorrell Jr.; nephew Jeffrey Utt; and sister-in-law, Anna Catherine Manual.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Quinten Koetting, Eric Potter, Coulten Koetting, Chris Gorrell, Perry Gorrell, and Troy Gorrell.Honorary pallbearers will be Virgil and Judy Kurtz, Jim and Linda Reid, Ellis and Marian Tilman, Ron and Donna Bleekert, Vera Bowline, Jeff Koetting, and Jeff Potter.Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Friday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Broadway Presbyterian Church Preschool, Yes Yes for Sedalia for the Heckart Community Center, Green Ridge Scholarship Fund or Williams Syndrome Association and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close