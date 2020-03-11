Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry J. Cooper Sr.. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Larry J. Cooper, Sr., 71, of Smithton, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center. He was born on Aug.15, 1948, in Sedalia, MO, the son of Joe and Catherine (Schlobohm) Cooper, who preceded him in death.

On Jan. 7, 1967, in Sedalia he was united in marriage to Dinah Fisher, who survives of the home.

Larry was a member of Lifepointe Church. He worked as an auto body technician for Town & Country Motors for over 40 years, retiring in 2014. Larry enjoyed going fishing, hunting, camping, metal detecting, watching NASCAR, and working in his garden. Larry loved teaching his children and grandkids how to fish and hunt. He especially loved the time he got to spend with them.

Besides his wife, survivors include three children, Larry Cooper, Jr. (Lisa) of Otterville, MO, JoAnn Cooper of Sedalia, and Kenny Cooper (Amanda) of Mora, MO; six brothers, Donnie Cooper of Smithton, MO, Charles Cooper (Molly) and Roger Cooper (Sharon), both of Versailles, MO, Jerry Cooper of Enid, OK, and Emmitt Cooper and William Cooper, both of Joplin, MO; five sisters, Ann Cooper Craig (Thomas) of Iowa, Rebecca Cooper of Lincoln, NE, Denise Westcott (Steven) Kansas City, MO, Kathy Jo Shipps (Don) of Lee Summit, MO, and Caroline Ferrell (Roger) of Oklahoma City, OK; 12 grandchildren, Krystina, Chelsea, Nick, Mikey, Allison, Sean, Courtney, Noah, Branden, Victoria, Kennlee, and Wyatt; and five great grandchildren, Zaiden, Addy, Dexter, Owen, and Charlie.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Krystal Munsterman; one brother, Gary Dean Cooper; and three sisters, Brenda Lou Cooper-English, Debbie Lee Tubbs, and Tracy J. Closser

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lifepointe Church located at 2921 W. Broadway, Sedalia, with Pastor Rusty Thomas officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifepointe Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.



SEDALIA - Larry J. Cooper, Sr., 71, of Smithton, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center. He was born on Aug.15, 1948, in Sedalia, MO, the son of Joe and Catherine (Schlobohm) Cooper, who preceded him in death.On Jan. 7, 1967, in Sedalia he was united in marriage to Dinah Fisher, who survives of the home.Larry was a member of Lifepointe Church. He worked as an auto body technician for Town & Country Motors for over 40 years, retiring in 2014. Larry enjoyed going fishing, hunting, camping, metal detecting, watching NASCAR, and working in his garden. Larry loved teaching his children and grandkids how to fish and hunt. He especially loved the time he got to spend with them.Besides his wife, survivors include three children, Larry Cooper, Jr. (Lisa) of Otterville, MO, JoAnn Cooper of Sedalia, and Kenny Cooper (Amanda) of Mora, MO; six brothers, Donnie Cooper of Smithton, MO, Charles Cooper (Molly) and Roger Cooper (Sharon), both of Versailles, MO, Jerry Cooper of Enid, OK, and Emmitt Cooper and William Cooper, both of Joplin, MO; five sisters, Ann Cooper Craig (Thomas) of Iowa, Rebecca Cooper of Lincoln, NE, Denise Westcott (Steven) Kansas City, MO, Kathy Jo Shipps (Don) of Lee Summit, MO, and Caroline Ferrell (Roger) of Oklahoma City, OK; 12 grandchildren, Krystina, Chelsea, Nick, Mikey, Allison, Sean, Courtney, Noah, Branden, Victoria, Kennlee, and Wyatt; and five great grandchildren, Zaiden, Addy, Dexter, Owen, and Charlie.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Krystal Munsterman; one brother, Gary Dean Cooper; and three sisters, Brenda Lou Cooper-English, Debbie Lee Tubbs, and Tracy J. ClosserA memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lifepointe Church located at 2921 W. Broadway, Sedalia, with Pastor Rusty Thomas officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to Lifepointe Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close