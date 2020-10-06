COLUMBIA - Larry Kent Johnson, age 83, of Lincoln, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

He was born on March 31, 1937, in Hoagles Creek, Missouri, the son of Johnie and Retha (Berry) Johnson. He grew up in Warsaw and graduated from Warsaw High School in 1955.

He enlisted in the United States Marines and served from 1958 until 1960. He was employed with the Missouri Highway Commission as a surveyor and then went on to work as an Ironworker for Local #10 of Kansas City. He worked on several area projects like the Truman Dam, the Warsaw High School, Whiteman Air Force Base and Bothwell Hospital.

Kent farmed and loved to ride horses.

Kent is preceded in death by his parents and one son Russell Johnson.

He is survived by two brothers; Keith Johnson and his wife Dixie, of Warsaw, Missouri, and Keigh Johnson and his wife Carolyn, of Lincoln, Missouri, numerous nieces and nephews other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services and burial of his cremains will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Lincoln.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw.

