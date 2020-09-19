1/
Larry R. Johnson Jr.
1956 - 2020
JEFFERSON CITY - Larry R. Johnson Jr., 63, of Jefferson City, MO., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1956, in Kansas City, MO., the son of Larry and Kathryn Chuma Johnson.
He was a graduate of Cole Camp High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1975-1977 in Fulda, Germany, Armored Calvary Regiment. He was employed for over 28 years as a Correctional Officer at the Missouri Correctional Center in Jefferson City, MO.
Survivors include his parents Larry & Kathryn, (Mora, MO) three brothers, and one sister: Michael (Warrenton, MO), wife, Naomi and children; David (Cole Camp, MO) and wife, Kathy; Mark (Sedalia, MO), wife, Mimi and sons; and Kathleen Friddle (Sedalia, MO) and son.
Arrangements are pending under the direction of McLaughlin Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-8000
