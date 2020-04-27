Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Robert Fowler. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Cole Camp , MO View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Cole Camp , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

COLE CAMP - Larry Robert Fowler, 76, of Cole Camp, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center, Cole Camp.

He was born on November 27, 1943, in Sedalia, Missouri, a son of Robert H. and Ruth M. (Kullman) Fowler.

On January 27, 1944, he was baptized at Mt. Hulda Lutheran Church by Pastor E. J.H. Duever and his baptismal sponsors were Ernest Kullman and Sue Haase. Larry was confirmed on April 14, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp by Rev. Henry Gerike, and in 1961, he graduated from Benton County R-1 High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English with a minor in Political Science from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. For a short time, he worked for Rival Manufacturing in Sedalia.

He moved to Kansas City and was a staff writer, assistant bureau chief, and the Jackson County office reporter for The Kansas City Star from 1967-1974. He then moved to Arizona, where he was an assistant editor and later was promoted to managing editor journalist for The Herald-Dispatch in Sierra Vista, Arizona, from 1974-1978. From 1978-1987, he was an education writer for four years and a night metro editor for five years at The Tucson Citizen in Tucson, Arizona. He was a staff writer for Western Newspapers Inc. in Yuma, Arizona, and was a feature writer and county government reporter for the Kingman Daily Miner in Kingman, Arizona, from 1987-1993.

Larry moved back to Cole Camp in February of 1993 to care for his mother. In November of 1993, he began writing for The Sedalia Democrat, where he covered education, business and court news, as well as news events in Benton County. He was also a general assignment reporter and a feature writer for The Daily Star-Journal in Warrensburg, Missouri. In March of 1996, he was a caregiver for his mother in her home until she entered the nursing home in October of 1998. He then worked for Osage Valley Publishing, where he covered events in the Cole Camp community. He also attended the First United Methodist Church in Cole Camp, Missouri.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth Fowler.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Cole Camp with Pastor Tanner Wiley officiating. Burial will be in Cole Camp Cemetery, Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.

