Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Walter Arnold. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Send Flowers Obituary

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - Larry Walter Arnold, 76, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Cole Camp, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Indian Creek Health Care Center in Overland Park. He was born on Oct. 20, 1943, in Warsaw, Missouri, a son of Clarence William and Helen Ellen (Barb) Arnold.

He grew up near Edmonson and attended grade school there. At the age of 16, he moved with his family to a farm south of Cole Camp and graduated from Cole Camp High School in 1962. While attending high school, Larry worked on the farm, baled hay for area farmers, and broke horses.

After high school, he joined a wheat harvest crew and traveled with them for two years before enlisting in the United States Army. Upon returning from the service, he did odd jobs, including digging graves by hand. When he had saved enough money to buy his first backhoe, he started his own construction business, Arnold's Construction and later moved to Kansas City. On Jan. 17, 1981, he was united in marriage to Debbie King in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2000, he moved to Sedalia to help his mom with her rental properties.

Larry loved to bowl, golf and operate his backhoe. Everyone commented on how talented he was on the backhoe, as he could pick up a dime with it. He was optimistic and always his true self; and he was almost always smiling and joking just trying to make people laugh.

He is survived by his daughters, Misty Dyer and her husband, Ken, and Ashli West, all of Kansas City; his sister, Deborah Arnold of Cole Camp; five grandchildren, Akayla West, Kynzlee West, Landon West, Jacob Dyer, and Tyler Dyer; and a great-grandson, Brandon Dyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen Arnold, and his sons, Brandon Arnold and Travis Arnold.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Church, 23758 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, north of Warsaw, where the family will receive friends beginning at noon. Fellowship will continue with a luncheon at the church.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery or Mt. Pleasant Church in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.



OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - Larry Walter Arnold, 76, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Cole Camp, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Indian Creek Health Care Center in Overland Park. He was born on Oct. 20, 1943, in Warsaw, Missouri, a son of Clarence William and Helen Ellen (Barb) Arnold.He grew up near Edmonson and attended grade school there. At the age of 16, he moved with his family to a farm south of Cole Camp and graduated from Cole Camp High School in 1962. While attending high school, Larry worked on the farm, baled hay for area farmers, and broke horses.After high school, he joined a wheat harvest crew and traveled with them for two years before enlisting in the United States Army. Upon returning from the service, he did odd jobs, including digging graves by hand. When he had saved enough money to buy his first backhoe, he started his own construction business, Arnold's Construction and later moved to Kansas City. On Jan. 17, 1981, he was united in marriage to Debbie King in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2000, he moved to Sedalia to help his mom with her rental properties.Larry loved to bowl, golf and operate his backhoe. Everyone commented on how talented he was on the backhoe, as he could pick up a dime with it. He was optimistic and always his true self; and he was almost always smiling and joking just trying to make people laugh.He is survived by his daughters, Misty Dyer and her husband, Ken, and Ashli West, all of Kansas City; his sister, Deborah Arnold of Cole Camp; five grandchildren, Akayla West, Kynzlee West, Landon West, Jacob Dyer, and Tyler Dyer; and a great-grandson, Brandon Dyer.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen Arnold, and his sons, Brandon Arnold and Travis Arnold.Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Church, 23758 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, north of Warsaw, where the family will receive friends beginning at noon. Fellowship will continue with a luncheon at the church.The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery or Mt. Pleasant Church in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close