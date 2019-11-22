Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Wayne Means. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Wayne Means, 78, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home. He was born on October 2, 1941, in Clinton, Missouri, the son of Lyle and Naomi (Crouch) Means.

He lived on a farm near Deepwater before moving to Windsor; and he grew up in the Windsor area, where he attended grade school. Larry moved with his family to a farm north of Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. He helped his dad with the cattle and worked at Western Auto in Windsor for Forrest and Mabel Buell. After graduation, he continued working with livestock with his dad, Lyle. Larry enjoyed working outside and tending the herd. He also worked at several local livestock auction barns.

On March 26, 1961, at Lincoln, Missouri, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Margie Schenewark. Since he was an only child, Larry had always wanted a large family. They started their family with the birth of their first daughter, Janette Faye, followed by Marla Sue, and then Donna Kay. Larry's patience and tolerance was constantly tested living in a house with four women and one bathroom.

In 1971, they purchased 85 acres near Lincoln, including the old Dillon School, which had been converted into a two-story farmhouse. They moved their young family to the farm in August of 1972 and over the years, Larry and Margie put those acres to use. Cattle were the primary crop but they also tried sheep, pigs, and chickens at different times.

Larry always had an appreciation for automobiles and liked to drive. He hauled cattle to the stockyards in Kansas City and Springfield in addition to the regular cattleman duties. Later, he drove a dump truck for area hauling companies. For a short time, he worked at Alcan Cable in Sedalia until he found out that he was absolutely not cut out for factory work.

Larry went to work with the Benton County Road District in 1987. Once again, he found himself behind the wheel of a dump truck. He also did various other duties with the County but driving was his main occupation and that's the way he liked it. He worked with the road crew until October of 2007, when he finally retired.

In his retirement, he could be found on his farm, checking the cattle, feeding the horses, or tinkering with one of his tractors. He was also a member of Poplar Baptist Church near Warsaw.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Means of the home; three daughters, Janette Harms and her husband, Brent, of Ionia, Marla Lange and her husband, Bruce, of Lincoln, and Donna Means and her husband, JP Short, of Lincoln; twelve grandchildren, Trey Glenn, Jasper Glenn, Shallie Harms, Josie Harms, Devon Harms, Micheala Ives, Aaron Craig, Austin Craig, Tray Lange, Tory Kroeschen, Lindsey Decker, and Brandon Mellen; and sixteen great-grandchildren, David, Emery, Adison, Ryleigh, Mabry Jo, Bennett, Kingston, Aubrey, Callie, Carolina, Braeleigh, Kolby, Micah, Jackson, Finnley, and Scottlynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Naomi Means.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Poplar Baptist Church near Warsaw with Brother Van Mellen officiating. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln.

The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Monday, at the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.



The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Benton County Hospice, Benton County , or Poplar Baptist Church in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.



Pallbearers will be Trey Glenn, Jasper Glenn, Aaron Craig, Austin Craig, Brandon Mellen, Brandon Ives, Dustin Decker, Tray Lange, and Dylan Kroeschen.



