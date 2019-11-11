LEE'S SUMMIT - Larry Womble, 77, of Leeton, Mo., died Nov. 8, 2019, at St. Luke's East Hospital, Lee's Summit, Mo.
He was born Sept. 9, 1942, and was a 1960 graduate of Windsor High School. He worked as a safety supervisor for Peabody Coal Company. Following graduation from CMSU (now UCM) with a master's degree in safety management, Larry worked as an occupational safety management professor and interim department chair at UCM.
Among survivors are his wife Carol; mother, Mardelle Womble, Windsor; step-son, Jeff Schultz, Atlanta, Georgia; and 2 brothers, Gary Womble, Windsor, and Rick Womble (Kathy), Sedalia.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor, with visitation 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor.
Memorials suggested to UCM Foundation or WHS MSEF in care of the funeral home. Condolences www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 12, 2019