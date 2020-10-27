1/1
Laura Catherine "Cathy" Bush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Laura Catherine "Cathy" Bush, 67, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Cathy was born August 2, 1953, in Sedalia, MO, a daughter of Charles Henry and Rowena (Maness) Glover.
Cathy worked many years at Rival Manufacturing and then later enjoyed being a stay at home mom. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church in Sedalia. Cathy enjoyed online shopping and spending as much time as possible with all her family.
Survivors include two sons, Nazareth Bush (life partner, Tamera Miller), Jeremy Bush (life partner, Shaylen Paxton); one daughter, Connie Pierce Callahan (Ron) all of Sedalia, 12 grandchildren, Ciera Pierce, Chelsea Cole (Nicole), Jordan Bush, Ciana Pierce, Ondrea Bush (Mauricio Diaz), Seandra Frye, Noah Sheldon, Gracie Sheldon, Porter Callahan, Vivian Crane, Landon Evans and James Nease; five great-grandchildren, Jauzzlyne, J'Marii, Octavia, Khe'Lani and Presley; two brothers, Lonnie Joe Glover of Warrensburg, Stephen Glover (Sue) of Sedalia, and one sister Olivia Willing (William) of Sedalia.
In addition to both of her parents she was preceded in death by her life partner, Jerry Bush; four brothers, Charles Leland, James Henry, George Henry and Frank Edward Glover; five sisters, Rebecca Ann "Becky" Foster, Pearl Richards, Leona Cramer, Bessie Smith and Patricia Apel.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.
Memorial services will start at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Nicholas Gray officiating.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Highland Sacred Gardens.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved