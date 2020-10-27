SEDALIA - Laura Catherine "Cathy" Bush, 67, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Cathy was born August 2, 1953, in Sedalia, MO, a daughter of Charles Henry and Rowena (Maness) Glover.

Cathy worked many years at Rival Manufacturing and then later enjoyed being a stay at home mom. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church in Sedalia. Cathy enjoyed online shopping and spending as much time as possible with all her family.

Survivors include two sons, Nazareth Bush (life partner, Tamera Miller), Jeremy Bush (life partner, Shaylen Paxton); one daughter, Connie Pierce Callahan (Ron) all of Sedalia, 12 grandchildren, Ciera Pierce, Chelsea Cole (Nicole), Jordan Bush, Ciana Pierce, Ondrea Bush (Mauricio Diaz), Seandra Frye, Noah Sheldon, Gracie Sheldon, Porter Callahan, Vivian Crane, Landon Evans and James Nease; five great-grandchildren, Jauzzlyne, J'Marii, Octavia, Khe'Lani and Presley; two brothers, Lonnie Joe Glover of Warrensburg, Stephen Glover (Sue) of Sedalia, and one sister Olivia Willing (William) of Sedalia.

In addition to both of her parents she was preceded in death by her life partner, Jerry Bush; four brothers, Charles Leland, James Henry, George Henry and Frank Edward Glover; five sisters, Rebecca Ann "Becky" Foster, Pearl Richards, Leona Cramer, Bessie Smith and Patricia Apel.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

Memorial services will start at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Nicholas Gray officiating.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Highland Sacred Gardens.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store