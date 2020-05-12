Lawrence D. Moore
ST. LOUIS - Lawrence D. Moore, 42, of Slater, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Slater. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Weiker Funeral Home in Slater. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Calling hours
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Weiker Funeral Home Inc
MAY
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mount Moriah Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weiker Funeral Home Inc
202 W. Emma St.
Slater, MO 65349
(660) 529-2211
