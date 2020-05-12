ST. LOUIS - Lawrence D. Moore, 42, of Slater, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Slater. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Weiker Funeral Home in Slater. Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.

