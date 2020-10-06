WARRENSBURG - Lawrence Lee "Dinky" Ulmer, 96, of Warrensburg, MO, formerly of Sedalia, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at Warrensburg Manor Care Center.

He was born on January 15, 1924, in Hopkins, MO, the son of Pearl Lawrence and Elsie Lee (Davis) Ulmer, who preceded him in death.

On March 19, 1947, in Kansas City, MO, he was united in marriage to Alice Jane Ulmer, who preceded him in death on January 31, 2019.

Dinky grew up training horses and working on the E.W. Thompson Farm before entering the military. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during WWII stationed at Moffett Field Airbase in Mountain View, CA, where he was an Aviation Electronic Technician Mate 3rd Class. He was a lifetime member of Sedalia VFW Post 2591 and American Legion Post 642. He was a member of Parkview Christian Church.

After his military service, he was a self-employed livestock hauler for the Sedalia and surrounding areas and delivering all over Missouri. He also worked at the Sedalia livestock auction for many years. Dinky enjoyed his bluetick coonhounds, coon hunting, field trials and water races. He was a member of the Sedalia Coonhound Club. He also enjoyed going on trail rides, pulling pony competitions, and especially loved going dancing with his wife Alice, the love of his life.

Dinky will always be remembered for his storytelling, practical jokes, his infectious laughter, but most of all, love for his family and life.

Dinky is survived by two daughters, Sherie Metzner (John) of La Monte and Brenda Hunton (Doug) of Windsor; four grandchildren, Dana Kirby (Robin), Dustin Gehlken (Dawn), Bradley Metzner (Lindsey), and Justin Metzner (Kara); six great-grandchildren, Derek, Alex, Jake, Jackson, Maizey, and Conner; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lester Clay Ulmer and Stanley Ulmer; two sisters, Leona Rose and Juanita Pate.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hound Lover Rescue in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store