COLE CAMP - Lawrence Weinberg Jr., 84, of Cole Camp, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp where the family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

