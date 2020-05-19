Leda Lou (Hoehns) Monsees, age 81, went to be with our Lord, on Friday, May 8 after a hard-fought battle with a brain tumor.
Leda was born on June 10, 1938, in Smithton, Missouri, the daughter of Leonard and Della (Eichholz) Hoehns. On October 8, 1961, in Smithton, Missouri, she married James Eugene Monsees at the Smithton Methodist Church.
When Leda was 14, she started working in Smithton's only clinic with physician Dr. Pete Siegel. She worked there after school for 50 cents an hour washing and powdering gloves, sterilizing syringes, sharpening needles and pulling medications to stock the doctor's medical bag.
Four years later, Leda attended the Kansas City School of Nursing and then the University of Missouri's nursing program. She received her license as a Registered Nurse on May 10, 1960. Thus began a 53-year career in nursing.
Leda is quoted as saying, "My career has been easy. Nursing is all about people, and I enjoy people." Leda always found joy doing things for others whether it was through her nursing career, walking dogs for her friends, calling a friend on the phone with a word of encouragement, or making treats for her neighbors and co-workers. She was always giving back and helping wherever she could.
She loved her husband, family, friends, dogs and most importantly the Lord.
Surviving are her daughter Brenda and her husband Scott Black of Pleasanton, CA; son Mark and his wife Joyce of Orange, CA; four grandchildren: Rachel, Lauren, Christian and Nick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Monsees, brother, LD Hoehns and sister, Kathy Eichholz.
A memorial service will be held in Smithton, Missouri, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give (a charity close to her heart).
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 19 to May 20, 2020.