SEDALIA - Lee Anthon Keeting, 84, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home.

He was born on October 3, 1934, in Shannondale, MO, the son of Herman C. and Martha J. (Clubb) Keeting, who preceded him in death.

On January 13, 1974, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Cheryl J Birch, who survives of the home.

He graduated high school from Moberly Area Community College in 1952. He worked for Woolworth's & Mattingly's as assistant manager and Cash Hardware for twenty-six years. Later he was co-manager for Tool & Fastener Warehouse for eight years. He started and managed the Sedalia Clark's Tool in 2009, retiring after thirteen years of service.

Lee was active at First Baptist Church in Sedalia where he served on many committees. He was a deacon and served as the fourth grade Sunday School teacher for over twenty years. He loved to do Gospel magic for the children.

He enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family. He would get up very early in the morning to go fishing with his grandsons. He had many tools and loved woodworking, gardening and watching birds and squirrels in the backyard. Lee especially enjoyed caring for and restarting roses that came from Cheryl's grandmother's rosebush. In his spare time he enjoyed doing locksmith work and repairing tools.

Besides his wife of forty-five years, survivors include four children, Michael Keeting (Brenda), Susan Keeting, Debbie Howey, and Donald Keeting (Angie); one sister, Marilyn Wilson; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Palmer, Christina Kosakowski, Damon Ferris, Jared Keeting, Megan Deskins, Michelle Greely, Angela Keeting, Jackson Keeting, and Alex Keeting; and five great-grandchildren, Nicholas Palmer, Jacoby Walker, Jacek Kosakowski, Piper Kosakowski, and Taylor Greely.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Gerald Keeting and sister, Wanda Collins; two step-sisters, Margaret Keeting and Janet Keeting.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Randy Buffington officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.

Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of First Baptist Church, Sedalia and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church (Missions) of Sedalia or

