SEDALIA - Mr. Lee Wayne Kaemper died peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Sedalia, MO, at the age of 49.
Lee was born on January 15, 1971, in Belleville, IL, to Gary and Elizabeth (Smith) Kaemper. He attended Mascoutah schools and graduated from Mascoutah Community High School in 1989. In 1994, he graduated from Hannibal–LaGrange College with a degree in Early Childhood Education and married the love of his life Laura Norris later that year. They were thrilled to add Aleksey Lorien Kaemper to their family through adoption in 1999.
Lee was passionate about teaching young children throughout his life. He is and will be warmly remembered for his influence and love he shared with all the children who knew him as "Mr. Lee." Lee also loved music. When he was younger, he enjoyed playing piano and trumpet and wrote some of his own music. He enjoyed singing in church choirs and was an active member at Cornerstone Baptist Church. His faith and trust in God's providence was characteristic throughout his life. From his profession of faith in Jesus when he was 9 years old, through his difficult bout with Hodgkin's disease during his senior year of high school, and his most recent battle with cancer.
Lee is survived by his wife of 25 years, Laura (Norris) Kaemper; son, Aleksey Kaemper of Sedalia, MO; father, Gary Kaemper of O'Fallon, IL; sister, Lori Landoll of O'Fallon, IL; 4 nephews and 3 nieces.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Kaemper.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Following the visitation, a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 19856 Highway Y, in Sedalia, MO. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church playground fund in honor of Lee and the children he so loved, or to the GoFundMe account (gofundme.com/f/lee-kaemper) to help his wife Laura with Lee's medical bills and expenses.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.