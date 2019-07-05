Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leola June Sleeper. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA -- Leola June Sleeper, 89, of Sedalia, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Rest Haven Convalescent & Retirement Home.

She was born June 28, 1930, in Blackwater, MO, a daughter of the late Lester and Dora Mae (Cole) Biggs. On November 21, 1948, in Sedalia, she married Charlie Sleeper, who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Sleeper was a farmer and housewife. She also owned and operated a restaurant and in later years operated an in-home daycare. Her hobbies included embroidering and gardening. She loved playing Bingo and scrapbooking. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by a son, Dana Sleeper (Annie) of Columbia, MO; three daughters, Pansy Burnett (Kenneth) of Sedalia, Gail Bormann of Sedalia and Denice Moon (Mike) of Ionia; 15 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Cory Moon and Donovan Hayslip; three brothers, Russell, Paul and Lyle Biggs; and three sisters, Dorothy Biggs, Cecil Golden and Marjorie Taylor.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Craig Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Sweet Springs. Pallbearers will be James Ditzfeld, Cody Moon, Max Sleeper, Shawn Sleeper, Troy Burnett and Adam Allee. Honorary bearers will be Chad Hayslip, Holly Rogers, Jennifer LaBoube, Jessica Cottrell, Karyn Fenical, Tia Demand and Mikaela Mueller.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral chapel. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Crossroads Hospice or Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund, in care of the funeral chapel.



