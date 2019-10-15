Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Memorial service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Celebration Center Inurnment 10:00 AM Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Leonard Leon Craig, 87, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at EW Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born July 17, 1932, in Pettis County, a son of Willard Sr. and Irene (Logan) Craig.

Leonard served in the United States Army in occupied North Korea. He held a B.S. degree in Accounting from Central Missouri State College, where he was a two-miler on the track team. He worked as an accountant for TWA and later as an inventory clerk for NASA at the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, FL.

He lived most of his life in Sedalia but had also lived in Kansas City, Palm Bay, FL, and spent winters with his son, Ron, in Texas. When he was younger, he enjoyed bike riding, hiking and fishing. He loved to play cards, checkers and dominoes with family and friends.

Leonard was a member of First United Methodist Church, where he volunteered in many roles. He was kindhearted to everyone he met, always befriending those less fortunate than himself. He gave to many charities, but also did things as simple as stopping to pick up a piece of litter on the street.

Surviving are three children, Ronnie Craig and wife Dolores of Southlake, TX, Rhonda Gates and Rodney of Gardner, KS, Randy Craig of Tonganoxie, KS; eight grandchildren, Kasey, Ryan, Rylee, Raschell, Russ, Rebekah, Randy Jr., Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Baylee; first wife, Augusta Mae Guth; two sisters, Wilma Walker of Sedalia, and Carolyn Birk of West Palm Beach, FL; one brother, Gary Craig and wife Lucy of Sedalia, MO; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Coral Lee Craig; his parents; and two brothers, Willard Craig Jr. and David Craig.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at First United Methodist Church Celebration Center with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.

Inurnment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, , or American Diabetes Association.

