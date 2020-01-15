SedaliaDemocrat.com

Leslie Dean Kentch

Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO
65301
(660)-826-4732
SEDALIA - Leslie Dean Kentch, 58, of Sedalia, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville with full military honors conducted by Sedalia VFW Post 2591 and the Missouri Army National Guard. A celebration gathering will be held for family and friends at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 16, 2020
