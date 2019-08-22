Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester DeFrance Boggs. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Lester DeFrance Boggs, 89, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born on September 6, 1929, in Sedalia, the son of Wallace and Edith (Williams) Boggs, who preceded him in death.

On May 14, 1950, in Sedalia he was united in marriage to Valeria Louise Carter, who preceded him in death.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He thoroughly enjoyed all sports, especially football and boxing. He loved singing and made several recordings. He enjoyed impersonating Larry Graham singing "One In A Million." He worked for Missouri Pacific Railroad in the shops and also for Meadow Gold for many years. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was affectionately called Pops by many around Sedalia.

He is survived by seven sons, Stephen Boggs, Terry Buckner (Brenda), Michael Boggs, Jeffrey Boggs, Dale Boggs, David Boggs (Patty) and Ronnie Boggs; a special son, Tommy Buckner; two daughters, Colleen Cline (Darren), and Alicia Tooley (Ron); 32 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sons, Lester Boggs, Richard Boggs, and Donald E. Boggs Sr.; one brother Leonard Poindexter Sr.; one sister, Helen Sherres; and three grandchildren, Donald E. Boggs Jr., Richard "Baby Tommy" Buckner, and Kiera Cline Boggs.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Burns Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Bishop Paul Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at church.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia.

Pallbearers will be Michael Ballance, Keith Staten, Ansley Sims, Robert Ballance, Marcus Boggs, Ronnie Boggs II, Eric Poindexter, and Anthony Sims.

Honorary bearers will be his children.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Sedalia in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

