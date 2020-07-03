SEDALIA - Levi Herschell Peace, 31, of Sedalia, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, July 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born August 26, 1988, in Sedalia, son of Michael R. Randall and Tammie J. Peace.

As a young man, Levi was a Boy Scout, earning his Eagle Scout, with Troop 54. He continued to be involved as a leader and led a group to recut the trail at Springfork Lake.

Levi professed his faith in Jesus and was baptized at the age of 12 at Hopewell Baptist Church.

He was a 2007 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and attended the Building Trades Vo-Tech program at State Fair Community College.

Levi was an avid video gamer and gamer in general. He liked to play Dungeons and Dragons, as well as collecting Pokemon, Ninja Turtles and other action figures. He was a Kansas City Chiefs football fan.

He worked for twelve years at Arby's, and for the last two years as a merchandiser for Coca-Cola.

Surviving are his father, Michael R. Randall (Donna), of Sedalia; his mother, Tammie J. Peace, of the home; brother, Jordan Peace (Jennifer), of Sedalia; sister, Kaitlyn J. Peace (Leonard Chilcoat), of Sedalia; step-brother, Brandon M. Weisel (Jenny Eastep), of Smithton; step-sister, Megan C. Hodgkinson (Carl), of Sedalia; three nephews, Sean, Christian and Cameron; a niece, Juliet; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Tabatha Jean Randall; maternal grandparents, Wilma J. Zien and Roy Kerry Peace Sr.; paternal grandparents, Wanda Irene Randall and Henry C. Randall Sr.; and an uncle, Henry Randall Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Morrow officiating.

Casket bearers will be Jordan Peace, Sean Peace, Gary Johnson, Rick Turner, Kerry Peace and Christian Randall.

Burial will be in Highland Sacred Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the Boys and Girls Club of Sedalia.

