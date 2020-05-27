PLATTSBURG - Levina Lucy (Schoen) Reuter, 101, formerly of Pilot Grove, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Oakridge Nursing in Plattsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church at Clear Creek near Pilot Grove. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will immediately follow in St. John's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 27 to May 28, 2020.