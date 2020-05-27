Levina Lucy (Schoen) Reuter
PLATTSBURG - Levina Lucy (Schoen) Reuter, 101, formerly of Pilot Grove, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Oakridge Nursing in Plattsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church at Clear Creek near Pilot Grove. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will immediately follow in St. John's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church at Clear Creek near Pilot Grove
MAY
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church at Clear Creek near Pilot Grove
MAY
28
Burial
St. John's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Pilot Grove
200 Roe Street
Pilot Grove, MO 65276
(660) 834-4100
