PLATTSBURG - Levina Lucy (Schoen) Reuter, 101, formerly of Pilot Grove, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Oakridge Nursing in Plattsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church at Clear Creek near Pilot Grove. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will immediately follow in St. John's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.

