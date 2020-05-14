Lillian Ann Rehmer
SMITHTON - Lillian Ann Rehmer, 88, of Smithton, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She was born March 21, 1932, in Sedalia, the second oldest daughter of Charlie J. and Rose Weller Bahner. On November 22, 1952, at St. Patrick Church in Sedalia, Lillian was united in marriage to Rudy Ernest Rehmer, who survives of the home.
She graduated from St. Patrick School and after school, she worked at Town & Country Shoe Factory. Together Lillian and Rudy ran a Grade A Dairy south of Smithton. For many years Lillian worked as a 4-H judge at the Missouri State Fair. She also worked with the Missouri Extension Office teaching young women how to be homemakers. She was a member of American Legion Post 305 Ladies Auxiliary, 40&8, Quilting Grannies, St. John's Church in Bahner and St. John's Altar Society.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Jeffrey Alan Rehmer (Tonalea); two brothers, Charles Bahner (Pat) and David Bahner (Beth); two sisters, Eileen Kitzmiller and Ida Mae Woolery; three sisters-in-law, Geneva Hampy, Jan Rehmer and Pam Bahner; and a brother-in-law Carl Arnett. She is also survived by her grandchildren which were her greatest joy, Joe Rehmer (Holly), Andrew Rehmer (Kendra), Nathan Rehmer (Jenna), Jennifer Hart (Nate), Walker Knox, Garrett Knox; great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Jaimee, Logan, Emerson, Cameron, Zachary, Bryson, Nolan, Aubrey, Eli, Henry, Rudy and Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Vicky Kay and Elaine Rehmer; two sisters, Laura Jones and Mary Arnett; and a brother Robert Bahner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Patrick Church with Father Joe Corel officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Bahner. Pallbearers will be Joe Rehmer, Matt Bahner, Andrew Rehmer, Kerry Hampy, Brad Stephens and Tim Arnett. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Rehmer and Dale Bahner. There will be no visitation.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the St. John's Cemetery Association or Benton County Hospice, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
