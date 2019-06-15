Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Mary-Ruth Jacks. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Lillian Mary-Ruth Jacks, age 19, went to be with the Lord in heaven surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.

She was born on September 10, 1999, in Springfield, MO, the daughter of John R. Jacks Jr. and Valerie K. Lewis-Jacks, who reside in Sedalia.

Lillian will forever be remembered as a person who loved books, family, old county music and her cooking experiments. She always had a kind spirit and often shared it in the way she treated others. She was never without a smile on her face and it was infectious to everyone she ever met.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her stepmother, Marcie Jacks who resides in the home; fifteen brothers and sisters, Myrtle Lutz, Daniel Jacks, Jason Estenson, Amanda Croak, Nathan Malachi Jacks, Randy Lofland, Jacob Albrecht, Samantha Lewis, John-Patrick Jacks, Michael Winchester, Michelle Estenson, Selmer Estenson, Alyssa Vanderpool-Jacks, Raven Rose Jacks and Jethro Jacks; her maternal grandmother, Margot Lewis of Conway, MO; her paternal grandmother, Sue Jacks of Sedalia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Samuel A. Lewis; her paternal grandfather, John R. Jacks Sr.

A celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dave Thomas Foundation/Foster Care Adoption in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

We were so very proud to realize that Lilly had already registered as an organ donor at the age of 18. The greatest memorial contribution you can give is to consider organ donation for yourself and loved ones.

