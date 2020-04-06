Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie Leloa "Tince" (Weeks) Schrader. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Lillie Leloa "Tince" Weeks Schrader died April 5, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Hospital with family by her side.

She was born on March 12, 1944, in Trapptown, Alabama, a daughter of Andrew and Gracie (Bishop) Weeks.

On Jan. 12, 1961, she married Jerry Schrader. Tince retired after 30 years from Turner Manufacturing in Sycamore, Illinois. She then worked for 10 years at Dresden School in Dresden, Missouri, before full retirement.

Tince loved spending time with her family, including many years of lake house fun with her grandchildren. Her dog Missy also brought her lots of joy.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years; two daughters, Mechelle Beasley (David) of Creighton, Missouri and Regina Craig (Donnie) of Otterville, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Brandon, Macheznie, Brianna, Dustin, Mason and Reanna; four great-grandchildren: Emmett, Ella, Grayson and Libbie; one sister, Cathey Schrader; two brothers, Bo Weeks and Grailen Weeks; and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by a son Steve Schrader; five sisters, Nola Isomer, Buddy Harris, Hick Dennis, Shirley Rose, and twin sister Sop Holloway; four brothers, RC Weeks, JD Weeks, Gene Weeks, and Linden Weeks.

Tince will be cremated with a family celebration of life later this summer.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 7, 2020

