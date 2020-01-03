Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Linda Gail Waller, 76, of Otterville, MO, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, MO.

She was born on January 2, 1943, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Arthur and Minerva (Thompson) Summers, who preceded her in death.

On July 14, 1962, in Syracuse, MO, she was united in marriage to John Lawrence Waller, who preceded her in death.

Linda graduated in 1961 from Otterville High School and did some studies at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. In 1984, she graduated from State Fair Community College with an Associate of Arts degree in fine art. She was a member of the Sedalia Visual Arts Association, Show-Me Crafters, National Association of Women Business Owners, Parents Without Partners, and the Mad Tatters. She worked for over thirty years at the MO State Fairgrounds, Rival Manufacturing, K-Mart, and she did seamstress work. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her horses and cats and was an avid MIZZOU fan.

Survivors include two daughters, Mariann Hyslop (Richard) of West Plains, MO and Karen Burns of Kansas City, MO; seven step-grandchildren; fifteen step-great-grandchildren; and her partner of twenty years, Ernie Kowalski.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Lavy; two brothers, Thomas and David Summers; one son-in-in law, John Burns.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO.

