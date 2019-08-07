Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM McLaughlin Funeral Chapel Graveside service 11:00 AM Crown Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

INDEPENDENCE - Linda J. Clark was born May 15, 1948, the daughter of the late William and Mary Lee (Miller) Jackson. Linda departed this life on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Blue Hills Rest Home in Independence at the age of 71.

Linda married Albert L. Clark Sr. on August 17, 1970, and he preceded her in death on February 8, 2016.

Linda was raised and educated in Sedalia. She was a graduate of C.C. Hubbard High School and served as the secretary for the C.C. Hubbard Reunion Committee. She attended business school in Jefferson City, and later State Fair Community College. Linda was a daycare teacher at Minniolia Day Nursery and later worked as a teacher's aide at Heber Hunt Elementary School. She was active in community issues and attended many city council meetings. She loved music and played piano for church services and helped direct adult and youth church choir. Linda loved gardening, shopping, traveling and spending time with her family.

Linda leaves to mourn four children, MaTina P. Clark-Parker (George Parker) of Grandview, MO, Deborah M. Clark of Grand Rapids, MI, Albert L. Clark Jr., (Theresa Evans-Clark) of San Jose, CA, and Cynthia A. Clark of Grand Rapids, MI; two brothers, Charles Jackson (Francis) of Sedalia and Gary Jackson (Dee) of Warrensburg; ten grandchildren, Sherrick Clark, Mari Parker, Nikia Clark, Marquis Clark, Miles Clark, Skylaar Clark, Jeromy Clark, Lorenzo Clark, and Dominic Clark; and a host of great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a grandson Jordan Clark.

