1/1
Linda Lou (Goodson) Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANSAS CITY - Linda Lou Goodson Collins, 73, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Kansas City Hospice House.
She was born September 10, 1947, in Carrollton, MO, a daughter of the late Walter Lee and Louella Marie (Bormann) Goodson.
She was a 1965 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. Linda loved her career as a job placement counselor at the Missouri Job Center in Sedalia. She retired in June 2015.
She enjoyed sewing, all types of racing, and spending time with her family and friends in person or on Facebook.
Survivors include a son: Bobby Snow, of Sedalia; two daughters: Chris Karigan (Joe), of Carrollton, TX, and Donna Shell (Mike), of Gardner, KS; a brother: Jerry Goodson (Shelly), of Sedalia; two sisters: Judy Pickard, of Sedalia, and Sharon Goodson, of Commerce City, CO; five grandkids: Jake Karigan, Mariah Karigan, Nashton Shell, Natalie Shell and Ryan Snow; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friends: Judi Meyer, Nancy Evans and Leona Trout.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Goodson; and two nieces: Jeannie Goodson and Waletta Goodson.
A Celebration of Linda's Life will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Todd Butler officiating.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions to KU Medical Center, Kansas City Hospice House, The Leukemia-Lymphoma Society or a charity of choice in care of the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved