KANSAS CITY - Linda Lou Goodson Collins, 73, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Kansas City Hospice House.
She was born September 10, 1947, in Carrollton, MO, a daughter of the late Walter Lee and Louella Marie (Bormann) Goodson.
She was a 1965 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. Linda loved her career as a job placement counselor at the Missouri Job Center in Sedalia. She retired in June 2015.
She enjoyed sewing, all types of racing, and spending time with her family and friends in person or on Facebook.
Survivors include a son: Bobby Snow, of Sedalia; two daughters: Chris Karigan (Joe), of Carrollton, TX, and Donna Shell (Mike), of Gardner, KS; a brother: Jerry Goodson (Shelly), of Sedalia; two sisters: Judy Pickard, of Sedalia, and Sharon Goodson, of Commerce City, CO; five grandkids: Jake Karigan, Mariah Karigan, Nashton Shell, Natalie Shell and Ryan Snow; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friends: Judi Meyer, Nancy Evans and Leona Trout.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Goodson; and two nieces: Jeannie Goodson and Waletta Goodson.
A Celebration of Linda's Life will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Todd Butler officiating.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions to KU Medical Center, Kansas City Hospice House, The Leukemia-Lymphoma Society or a charity of choice
in care of the funeral home.