COLUMBIA - Linda Lou Shoemaker, 80, of Hughesville, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with the Rev. Tony Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Herman Cemetery north of Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 20, 2019