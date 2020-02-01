SedaliaDemocrat.com

Linda Sue Collins (1950 - 2020)
Service Information
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO
65301
(660)-826-4732
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
View Map
Obituary
SMITHTON - Linda Sue Collins, 69, of Smithton, MO, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her home.
She was born on March 9, 1950, in Sedalia, MO, the daughter of Wesley E. and Ellen (Carroll) Copas, who preceded her in death.
On February 17, 1979, in Sedalia at Calvary Baptist Church, she was united in marriage to Lawrence E. Collins, who preceded her in death January 31, 2013.
Linda was a member of Life Pointe Church in Sedalia. She enjoyed going auctions, selling merchandise online, antiquing. Linda especially loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Janie Copas (James) of Sedalia; her son, Chad Copas (Tamara) of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Scott Maples, Stormy Marcotte, Elizabeth Copas, Madysin Copas, and Brooklyn Copas; and seven great-grandchildren, Zadin, James, Hadleigh, Xavier, Winter, Gentry, and Lanie; two brothers, Dub Copas (Pat), Golder Copas (Bonnie); three sisters, Mary Lou Hogsett, Joann Greer, and Sharon Quick (Ralph).
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers Bobby Copas and Dean Copas; and a sister Elda Dotson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rusty Thomas officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.
Pallbearers will be Tom Howard, Micheal Howard, Shaun Quick, Cody Copas, Joshua Dotson, and Andrew Dotson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 2, 2020
