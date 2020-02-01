Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Sue Collins. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMITHTON - Linda Sue Collins, 69, of Smithton, MO, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born on March 9, 1950, in Sedalia, MO, the daughter of Wesley E. and Ellen (Carroll) Copas, who preceded her in death.

On February 17, 1979, in Sedalia at Calvary Baptist Church, she was united in marriage to Lawrence E. Collins, who preceded her in death January 31, 2013.

Linda was a member of Life Pointe Church in Sedalia. She enjoyed going auctions, selling merchandise online, antiquing. Linda especially loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Janie Copas (James) of Sedalia; her son, Chad Copas (Tamara) of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Scott Maples, Stormy Marcotte, Elizabeth Copas, Madysin Copas, and Brooklyn Copas; and seven great-grandchildren, Zadin, James, Hadleigh, Xavier, Winter, Gentry, and Lanie; two brothers, Dub Copas (Pat), Golder Copas (Bonnie); three sisters, Mary Lou Hogsett, Joann Greer, and Sharon Quick (Ralph).

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers Bobby Copas and Dean Copas; and a sister Elda Dotson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rusty Thomas officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Tom Howard, Micheal Howard, Shaun Quick, Cody Copas, Joshua Dotson, and Andrew Dotson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. SMITHTON - Linda Sue Collins, 69, of Smithton, MO, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her home.She was born on March 9, 1950, in Sedalia, MO, the daughter of Wesley E. and Ellen (Carroll) Copas, who preceded her in death.On February 17, 1979, in Sedalia at Calvary Baptist Church, she was united in marriage to Lawrence E. Collins, who preceded her in death January 31, 2013.Linda was a member of Life Pointe Church in Sedalia. She enjoyed going auctions, selling merchandise online, antiquing. Linda especially loved spending time with her family.Survivors include her daughter, Janie Copas (James) of Sedalia; her son, Chad Copas (Tamara) of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Scott Maples, Stormy Marcotte, Elizabeth Copas, Madysin Copas, and Brooklyn Copas; and seven great-grandchildren, Zadin, James, Hadleigh, Xavier, Winter, Gentry, and Lanie; two brothers, Dub Copas (Pat), Golder Copas (Bonnie); three sisters, Mary Lou Hogsett, Joann Greer, and Sharon Quick (Ralph).Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers Bobby Copas and Dean Copas; and a sister Elda Dotson.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rusty Thomas officiating.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.Pallbearers will be Tom Howard, Micheal Howard, Shaun Quick, Cody Copas, Joshua Dotson, and Andrew Dotson.Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close