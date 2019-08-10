Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Vernell Woolsey. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Linda Vernell Woolsey, 81, of Harrison, AR, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home in Sedalia.

She was born on June 27, 1938, in Magnolia, AR, the daughter of Leo and Dorothy (Miller) Jones, who preceded her in death.

In 1956 in Bethany, MO, she was united in marriage to Harold C. Woolsey, who preceded her in death.

Linda was a hospital nurse and loved people. She enjoyed dancing, singing, traveling, and generally being the center of attention. She dearly loved her grandchildren and nephew and had a very special relationship with her son Steve.

Survivors include a son, Steve Woolsey (Kara Ream) of La Monte; a brother, Vernon Sanderson of Urbana, MO, six sisters, Norma Sue Sokup, Glenda Stratton, Brenda Kennedy, Betty Morgan, Debbie Erwin, and Donna West; sister-in-law, Letha Sanderson; five grandsons, Brandon Woolsey, Steven Woolsey, Jacob Woolsey, Brock Howe, and Brayden Howe; and several nephews and nieces, namely Buddy Sanderson and Wade Sanderson.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jess Perry Sanderson.

No services are planned at this time.

A special thank you is extended to Tina Clark, a special friend and nurse, and all of the staff at Fair View Nursing Home.

