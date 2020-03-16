SEDALIA - Lisa Nanette Horn, 56, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
Born July 29, 1963, in Kansas City, MO, she was the youngest of four children of Eugene and Nancy (Bradley) Saunders. She grew up in the Shawnee, KS, area.
Lisa attended some college, but dedicated her life to caring for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, trout fishing, crafting, making flower arrangements and her frog collection. Lisa always put others before herself. She will be remembered for her huge laugh and her magnetic personality. She was truly a great person and will be greatly missed.
Surviving is her "engaged for life partner," Jeff Morris, of the home; seven children, Andrew Horn, of Chillicothe, IL, Adam Horn, of Bartlett, TN, Amanda Couch, of Sedalia, MO, Ashley Horn, of Sedalia, MO, Tracy Willmon, of Tuskaloosa, AL, Kya Coe, of Lincoln, MO, and Terri Morris, of Otterville, MO; 19 grandchildren; two brothers, Jeff Saunders, of Florida, and Tim Saunders, of Leavenworth, KS; and a sister, Carrie Stauffer, of Dallas, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lisa will be cremated and then laid to rest with her parents in Lawrence, KS. No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be given to the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home, Sedalia, MO.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 17, 2020