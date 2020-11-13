SEDALIA - Lloyd Rhoads, 74, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2020, at Loving Arms Care Facility in Sedalia, Missouri.

He was born August 12, 1946, in Crawfordsville, Indiana, son of Robert and Mildred Rhoads.

He was joined in marriage to Linda M. Dickerson of Eldon, Missouri, on December 26, 1967. She was the love of his life, and they were married almost 53 years in December of 2020.

He graduated from New Ross High School in 1964. He attended Purdue University and finished his degree in Business at Hawaiian Pacific College.

Lloyd joined the Air Force in 1967 and served in Vietnam. He served in England, North Dakota, Virginia, California, and Hawaii. His family enjoyed seeing the world together. He retired from the Air Force in 1990. He next worked for the United States Postal Service until he had a second retirement. After his retirement, he loved working with his church, Liberty Life Center, as a Deacon and Elder.

Lloyd is survived by his wife; Linda; one daughter, Mandi Schultz (Tim); five grandsons, Nathan, Ben, Caleb, Joshua, and Isaac Fritz; one sister, Janet Crumm (Dave).

Lloyd was proceeded in death by his parents and his first son-in-law, William Fritz.

Graveside services will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery, entering by gate 5, and will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020. A celebration of life will be following at Liberty Life Center, 1501 Driftwood, Sedalia, MO. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

