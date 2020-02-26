Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loa Mercedes "Moore" Snell. View Sign Service Information Tyler M Woods Funeral Director 611 E Capitol Ave Jefferson City , MO 65101 (573)-636-2424 Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFERSON CITY - Loa Mercedes "Moore" Snell, 80, of Jefferson City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital Jefferson City.

She was born June 23, 1939, in North Platte, Nebraska, a daughter of the late Cloyd and Dorothy "Daly" Moore. She was united in marriage on March 17, 1957, in Oberlin, KS., to Ray Snell who survives at their home.

Loa had earned a bachelor's degree in education and was employed for over 20 years with McDonald Elementary School in North Platte, until her retirement.

She and Ray were faithful, devoted members of Concord Baptist Church for many years since making Jefferson City their home.

Loa was an accomplished musician; very skilled in piano and organ playing. She enjoyed fishing, quilting, and was a seamstress. Loa loved her lord and held a deep faith in her religion. She loved people, and many who knew her felt friendship and kindness, often referring to her as a "sweet lady" who loved God and loved others. Above all she loved her family; being a mother and grandmother were her greatest accomplishments.

In addition to her husband, Ray, she is survived by three children: K. Dean Snell (Cindy) of Overland Park, KS., Jed Snell (Peggy) of Apple Valley, CA., Zoe Koelling (Dr. Bryce) of New Bloomfield, MO.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Duane Moore and Gerald Moore.

A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Concord Baptist Church with Dr. Monte Shinkle and Rev. John Forsythe officiating. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Concord Baptist Church in the memory of Loa benefiting their music and media ministry.

