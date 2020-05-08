SEDALIA - Loi Mach, 86, of Sedalia, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home with his family by his side.
He was born September 1, 1933, in Saigon, Vietnam, a son of Nhuan Mach and Ouan Tuyet Anh. He was married to Minh Diet Hua in 1963, who survives.
While living in Saigon, he worked as a security officer for the U.S. Embassy. In May 1975, he immigrated with his family to the U.S. In 1980, he proudly became a United States citizen. In Sedalia, he worked at Waterloo and retired from Hayes Wheels. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He was a friendly man and loved walking, listening to music and playing with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Minh, of Sedalia; son Tai Mach (Eunice), of Blue Springs; daughter, Kim Lammers (Matt), of Columbia; four grandchildren Tim, Elisabeth, Maddox and Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Hong Mach.
A private family funeral service will be held Saturday at Heckart Funeral Home followed by burial in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 8 to May 9, 2020.